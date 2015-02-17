Wild Weather Reveals Cracks In Aging Infrastructure

Yesterday the outgoing head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced it would take at least a month to get the transit system back up and running normally, after three major winter storms brought the “T” to its knees.

This morning, crowds of commuters waited in single-digit weather for shuttle buses to fill in the gaps between train stops that were closed because of snow-clearing operations.

In New York, a January snowstorm was the first to shut down the city’s subway system. These winter storms have revealed crack in the nation’s aging transit system. The White House has proposed funding for upgrades.

Michael Melaniphy, president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association, speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the issue of aging infrastructure.

Guest

Michael Melaniphy, president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ / Along Commonwealth Avenue outside WBUR in Boston, there was no Green Line B branch service on Tuesday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)