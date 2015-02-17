© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Summer Cannibals, 'Something New'

By Lars Gotrich
Published February 17, 2015 at 7:28 AM PST

How do you handle a breakup? Get a new haircut? How about a tattoo? Get sloshed? Crash some hippies' coffeehouse show with a rip-roaring guitar solo? Kill a man? All options are on the table as Summer Cannibals singer-guitarist Jessica Boudreaux drinks and fights her way through the night in "Something New," directed by Whitey McConnaughy.

The song sounds a bit like a cross between Sleater-Kinney's bubblegummiest moments and The Thermals' fist-pumping fuzz-punk. In fact, the ex-boyfriend in the photos Boudreaux shoots with a BB gun is played by none other than The Thermals' Hutch Harris.

Show Us Your Mind comes out March 3 on New Moss.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich