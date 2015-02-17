Summer Cannibals, 'Something New'

How do you handle a breakup? Get a new haircut? How about a tattoo? Get sloshed? Crash some hippies' coffeehouse show with a rip-roaring guitar solo? Kill a man? All options are on the table as Summer Cannibals singer-guitarist Jessica Boudreaux drinks and fights her way through the night in "Something New," directed by Whitey McConnaughy.

The song sounds a bit like a cross between Sleater-Kinney's bubblegummiest moments and The Thermals' fist-pumping fuzz-punk. In fact, the ex-boyfriend in the photos Boudreaux shoots with a BB gun is played by none other than The Thermals' Hutch Harris.

Show Us Your Mind comes out March 3 on New Moss.

