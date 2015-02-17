St. Louis Proposes $400 Million Plan To Keep Rams

Missouri’s Governor Jay Nixon is working feverishly to keep the St. Louis Rams in the city as the football team’s owner, Stan Kroenke, threatens to return the team to Los Angeles.

With the quality of the Rams’ current stadium, the Edward Jones Dome, at the heart of the dispute, officials are touting a plan to spend potentially $400 million on a new one.

But opposition is rising as locals recall the unbalanced deal they got two decades ago when the Rams first arrived in St. Louis. The city is still making payments on the Ram’s old stadium.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter David Hunn about the ongoing dispute, and with economist Allen Sanderson about the economic impacts of these mega-domes.

Guests

David Hunn , reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He tweets @davidhunn.

Allen Sanderson, economist at the University of Chicago.

