Menopausal Women Beware: Hot Flashes Could Last 14 Years

Hot flashes affect up to 80 percent of middle-aged women. While many menopausal women endure hot flashes for a few years, a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine finds it’s possible to suffer through the heat for as long a 14 years.

The study also found that African-American and Hispanic women suffered more years of hot flashes than white or Asian women. Stress, depression and anxiety were also found to be associated with longer-lasting symptoms.

For more details on the findings, Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Nancy Avis, a professor of social sciences and health policy at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and lead author of the hot flash study.

Nancy Avis, Ph.D., professor of social sciences and health policy at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and lead author of the hot flash study.

