Iraq Plans Offensive In Mosul

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tells the BBC his army is planning an attack to retake the northern city of Mosul, which was seized by ISIS last June. He says the offensive will begin in a few months and could liberate Mosul with a minimum of casualties.

Meantime, ISIS forces are on their own offensive in the south. They attacked a major military base in Anbar province last week. There are about 300 U.S. personnel on that base, but none of them were involved in the battle.

NPR’s Ari Shapiro joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Iraq to discuss the fight against ISIS in Iraq.

Institute for the Study of War: Iraq Situation Report: February 14-16, 2015

Ari Shapiro, international correspondent for NPR. He tweets @AriShapiro.

