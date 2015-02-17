© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Egypt Seeks U.N. Support To Combat ISIS In Libya

Published February 17, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST
Relatives of Egyptian Coptic Christians purportedly murdered by Islamic State group militants in Libya react after hearing the news on February 16, 2015 in the village of Al-Awar in Egypt's southern province of Minya. Egypt's leader vowed to punish those responsible for the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians after the Islamic State group in Libya released a video purportedly showing the mass killing. (Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images)
Relatives of Egyptian Coptic Christians purportedly murdered by Islamic State group militants in Libya react after hearing the news on February 16, 2015 in the village of Al-Awar in Egypt's southern province of Minya. Egypt's leader vowed to punish those responsible for the beheading of 21 Egyptian Christians after the Islamic State group in Libya released a video purportedly showing the mass killing. (Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images)

Egypt’s president says that creating a U.N.-backed coalition is the best course of action to try to rid Libya of Islamic extremists.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaking to France’s Europe 1 Radio, said Egyptian airstrikes against Islamic State group positions in Libya on Monday were in self-defense.

Monday’s attacks were in retaliation for the mass beheading of a group of Egyptian Coptic Christians. A video of the killings was released by the Islamic State late Sunday.

The BBC’s Ahmed Zaki joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.


Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Reporter

  • Ahmed Zaki, correspondent for BBC Global News in London. He tweets @AhmedZakiBBC.

