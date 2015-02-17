Egypt Seeks U.N. Support To Combat ISIS In Libya

Egypt’s president says that creating a U.N.-backed coalition is the best course of action to try to rid Libya of Islamic extremists.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaking to France’s Europe 1 Radio, said Egyptian airstrikes against Islamic State group positions in Libya on Monday were in self-defense.

Monday’s attacks were in retaliation for the mass beheading of a group of Egyptian Coptic Christians. A video of the killings was released by the Islamic State late Sunday.

The BBC’s Ahmed Zaki joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.



