Yet Another Snowstorm Pummels New England
New Englanders woke up to frigid conditions this morning, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour and temperatures dropping below zero.
At the same time, a winter storm system is headed south, and the western half of the country is seeing record-breaking warmth.
WBUR reporter Jack Lepiarz speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young on how the city is coping.
Guest
- Jack Lepiarz, reporter at WBUR. He tweets @Lepiarz.
