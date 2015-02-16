© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Yet Another Snowstorm Pummels New England

Published February 16, 2015 at 10:40 AM PST
Cars remain buried on East 4th St. on February 10, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston and surrounding towns were severely impacted following the most recent snow storm to hit the area. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
New Englanders woke up to frigid conditions this morning, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour and temperatures dropping below zero.

At the same time, a winter storm system is headed south, and the western half of the country is seeing record-breaking warmth.

WBUR reporter Jack Lepiarz speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young on how the city is coping.

