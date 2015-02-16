U.S. Dairy Farms Struggle To Find Workers

Undocumented immigrants make up about 5 percent of the U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center. One sector increasingly using immigrant labor is the dairy industry.

Larger dairy farms depend on workers to milk the cows and care for the herds. And many farmers say they’re unable to find enough workers.

A comprehensive fix to the country’s immigration system seems like a long shot in the new Congress, leaving some dairies struggling to keep up. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Luke Runyon of Harvest Public Media reports.

Reporter

Luke Runyon, reporter for Harvest Public Media and KUNC. He tweets @LukeRunyon.

