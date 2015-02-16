How Obama's War Record Compares To Past Presidents

President Obama campaigned as an anti-war candidate, but he inherited the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Officially those wars may be over, but the U.S. is already conducting military operations in Iraq and Syria against the group that calls itself the Islamic State.

The president wants authorization from Congress for that to continue for three years. On this Presidents Day, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson takes a historical look at presidents and war with historian Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School.

