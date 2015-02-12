Producing Oscar Surprise Nominee 'Whiplash'

One of the surprises of this year’s Oscar nominations was the strong showing of the little indie film “Whiplash.” The movie, which cost a little over $3 million to make, picked up five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson went to high school with Helen Estabrook, one of the film’s producers. He catches up with Helen to find out more about the film’s surprising success.

Guest

Helen Estabrook, film producer. She tweets @helenestabrook.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.