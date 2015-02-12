Producing Oscar Surprise Nominee 'Whiplash'
One of the surprises of this year’s Oscar nominations was the strong showing of the little indie film “Whiplash.” The movie, which cost a little over $3 million to make, picked up five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson went to high school with Helen Estabrook, one of the film’s producers. He catches up with Helen to find out more about the film’s surprising success.
Guest
- Helen Estabrook, film producer. She tweets @helenestabrook.
