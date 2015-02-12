© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Oil Isn't The Only Commodity That's Taken a Nosedive

Published February 12, 2015 at 10:35 AM PST

Oil prices have fallen nearly 60 percent since June, but it’s not the only commodity that’s dropping in value. Grains, metals and other bulk products have been plunging too.

Since February 2011, copper has fallen from $4.50 a pound to $2.53; corn fell from $7.50 a bushel to $3.88. The changes have a put a squeeze on farmers and miners, but so far they haven’t really trickled down to consumers.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

