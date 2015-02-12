© 2021 91.9 KVCR

For 2016 Presidential Hopefuls, N.H., Iowa And... London?

Published February 12, 2015 at 9:52 AM PST
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker delivers a speech at Chatham House in central London, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. Walker is leading a coalition of Wisconsin government and business officials on a trade mission in the U.K. The trip gives him a chance to bolster his foreign policy credentials as he considers running for president in 2016. (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
As the full-fledged campaign season edges closer, likely Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has been in London this week to bolster his foreign policy credentials.

But like fellow Republican presidential hopefuls Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie before him, Walker has found himself trying to walk back comments he made to the British press: Walker about evolution, Christie about vaccinations and Jindal about what he called “no-go zones” for non-Muslims in the U.K.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk with NPR’s Ron Elving.

