For 2016 Presidential Hopefuls, N.H., Iowa And... London?

As the full-fledged campaign season edges closer, likely Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has been in London this week to bolster his foreign policy credentials.

But like fellow Republican presidential hopefuls Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie before him, Walker has found himself trying to walk back comments he made to the British press: Walker about evolution, Christie about vaccinations and Jindal about what he called “no-go zones” for non-Muslims in the U.K.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk with NPR’s Ron Elving.

Ron Elving, senior Washington editor and correspondent for NPR. He tweets @NPRrelving.

