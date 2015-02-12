Chipotle-Backed 'Pizzeria Locale' Is Expanding

Chipotle Mexican Grill is branching out into pizza. The Denver-based burrito chain that boasts natural ingredients launched in 1993 and now has more than 1,600 locations.

In 2013, Chipotle’s founder Steve Ells teamed up with two Denver restaurateurs to create Pizzeria Locale (pronounced “low-KAH-lay”). Now, the pizza place has announced plans to expand from Colorado to Kansas City, Mo.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the co-founders of Pizzeria Locale, Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson.

Guests

Bobby Stuckey , co-founder of Pizzeria Locale. He’s also co-owner of Frasca Food and Wine in Denver and a master sommelier. He tweets @BobbyStuckeyMS.

Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, co-founder of Pizzeria Locale. He's also the chef and co-owner of Frasca Food and Wine in Denver.

