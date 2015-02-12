© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Chipotle-Backed 'Pizzeria Locale' Is Expanding

Published February 12, 2015 at 9:40 AM PST
Pizzeria Locale has two locations so far: this one in Denver and another in Boulder. (pizzerialocale.com)
Chipotle Mexican Grill is branching out into pizza. The Denver-based burrito chain that boasts natural ingredients launched in 1993 and now has more than 1,600 locations.

In 2013, Chipotle’s founder Steve Ells teamed up with two Denver restaurateurs to create Pizzeria Locale (pronounced “low-KAH-lay”). Now, the pizza place has announced plans to expand from Colorado to Kansas City, Mo.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with the co-founders of Pizzeria Locale, Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson.

