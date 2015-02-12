Ceasefire To Take Effect Sunday In Ukraine

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany emerged from marathon talks this morning to announce a peace deal for eastern Ukraine. But there are questions about whether Ukraine and the pro-Russian rebels have agreed on all of its terms.

The agreement calls for a ceasefire to take effect Sunday morning, as well as a special status for the rebel regions, provisions on border controls and humanitarian issues.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, however, denied that there was any agreement about autonomy in eastern Ukraine.

The BBC’s David Stern joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, to discuss the terms of the ceasefire and how Ukrainians are reacting.



Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

David Stern, correspondent for the BBC in Ukraine. He tweets @loydstern.

