Californians Concerned Over Arizona Redistricting Case

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case questioning who can redraw congressional districts.

In Arizona, like most states, the task was always left up to the legislature. That changed when Arizona voters approved a ballot measure in 2000 giving the job to an independent commission in order to avoid politically-motivated gerrymandering.

Ten years after the redistricting, state legislators sued, claiming the commission violates the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause.

A high court decision on this could have a significant impact outside of Arizona’s borders, especially in California. John Myers of KQED has been writing about this and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

John Myers, senior editor of KQED's California politics and government desk.

