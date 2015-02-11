© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Morning After 'The Daily Show' Began To Look To The Future

By Linda Holmes
Published February 11, 2015 at 11:23 AM PST
It took us a few hours to gather our thoughts, but Stephen Thompson and I sat down this morning for a talk about what might come next once Jon Stewart leaves The Daily Show. To promote from within or to try something more emphatically new? And are they wishing right now that the John Oliver timing had been different? We catch up about these questions and take a moment to remind each other that with a stable of strong writers comes the potential for a strong future, no matter who's in the host chair.

