Death Toll Rises Ahead Of Ukraine Peace Talks

Published February 11, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST
Ukrainian forces ride tanks on the road from Artemivsk to Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on February 11, 2015. Ukrainian forces battled pro-Russian rebels for territory on Wednesday on one of the bloodiest days in 10 months of fighting ahead of a pivotal peace summit on the conflict. (Anatoli Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces ride tanks on the road from Artemivsk to Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on February 11, 2015. Ukrainian forces battled pro-Russian rebels for territory on Wednesday on one of the bloodiest days in 10 months of fighting ahead of a pivotal peace summit on the conflict. (Anatoli Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Fighting rages on in eastern Ukraine, even as leaders prepare for peace talks. Officials in Kiev said 19 Ukrainian soldiers were killed today in battles with pro-Russian separatists in the hotly contested region.

The peace talks in the Belarusian capital Minsk are supposed to focus on securing a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the creation of a demilitarized zone. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the fighting since April 2013, and earlier attempts to stop the violence have failed.

The BBC’s David Stern joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd from Kiev with details on the peace talks.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • David Stern, correspondent for the BBC in Ukraine. He tweets @loydstern.

