The Real Eddie Huang Of 'Fresh Off The Boat'

Tonight, “Fresh Off the Boat” moves into its regular time slot on ABC. It’s the first network sitcom in two decades to feature an Asian-American family.

Though the show is inspired by former restaurateur, TV show host and author Eddie Huang‘s 2013 memoir of the same name, the real Eddie Huang is ambivalent about the show.

He told The New York Times that the first episode was the best sitcom pilot he’d ever seen, but on Twitter, he also accused the show of neutering his experience.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with Eddie Huang about his memoir in 2013. Growing up in Florida, he told her, was often not sitcom material.

Guest

Eddie Huang, chef, owner of Baohaus and author of the memoir “Fresh Off The Boat.” He tweets @MrEddieHuang.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.