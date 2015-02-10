© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

The Real Eddie Huang Of 'Fresh Off The Boat'

Published February 10, 2015 at 10:40 AM PST
Producer Eddie Huang speaks onstage during the 'Fresh Off the Boat' panel at the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Producer Eddie Huang speaks onstage during the 'Fresh Off the Boat' panel at the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tonight, “Fresh Off the Boat” moves into its regular time slot on ABC. It’s the first network sitcom in two decades to feature an Asian-American family.

Though the show is inspired by former restaurateur, TV show host and author Eddie Huang‘s 2013 memoir of the same name, the real Eddie Huang is ambivalent about the show.

He told The New York Times that the first episode was the best sitcom pilot he’d ever seen, but on Twitter, he also accused the show of neutering his experience.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with Eddie Huang about his memoir in 2013. Growing up in Florida, he told her, was often not sitcom material.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.