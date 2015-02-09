© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Snow Continues To Pile Up In Boston

Published February 9, 2015 at 9:28 AM PST
Margette Leanna shovels out in the early morning in Newburyport. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Boston is being inundated with its third major snowstorm in just over two weeks. Forecasters say the city could possibly get another two feet. Transportation and schools are shut down and snow plows are struggling to keep up.

The big question on everyone’s minds: Where to put all this snow? Fred Bever of Here & Now contributing station WBUR in Boston brought us this report.

  • Fred Bever, reporter for WBUR in Boston. He tweets @fredbever.

