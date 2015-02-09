Parsing The Politics Of The Middle Class
Hillary Clinton, if she decides to run for president, is reportedly debating what her economic message should be, given the Democratic Party’s campaign to bring down income inequality by raising the minimum wage and closing tax loopholes.
How is America’s middle class faring, and how will the 2016 presidential race change things? Derek Thompson of The Atlantic discusses this with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.
Guest
