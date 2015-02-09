Grammys And Brian Williams Dominate Social Media

Kanye West’s almost-disruption of Beck’s Grammy win for Album of the Year and NBC News anchor Brian Williams taking a brief leave of absence following his admission that he incorrectly reported being shot at while in a helicopter covering the Iraq war were a couple of the topics trending on social media this past weekend.

Here & Now’s Robin Young took a look at what’s trending with Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate magazine. Turner also talked about how there’s a shift in the measles discourse on social media. Hashtags such as #vaccineswork have become “less vitriolic and more focused on effectiveness” now that measles outbreaks are more possible and less hypothetical.

Guest

Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate. She tweets @juliaturner.

