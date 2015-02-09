© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Grammys And Brian Williams Dominate Social Media

Published February 9, 2015 at 9:33 AM PST
Winner for Album Of The Year, Beck, reacts as Kanye West leaves the stage at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2015. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Winner for Album Of The Year, Beck, reacts as Kanye West leaves the stage at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2015. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Kanye West’s almost-disruption of Beck’s Grammy win for Album of the Year and NBC News anchor Brian Williams taking a brief leave of absence following his admission that he incorrectly reported being shot at while in a helicopter covering the Iraq war were a couple of the topics trending on social media this past weekend.

Here & Now’s Robin Young took a look at what’s trending with Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate magazine. Turner also talked about how there’s a shift in the measles discourse on social media. Hashtags such as #vaccineswork have become “less vitriolic and more focused on effectiveness” now that measles outbreaks are more possible and less hypothetical.

