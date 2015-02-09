Getting Ready For Mardi Gras
King Cakes, fancy balls and brandymilk punch are some of the staples of Mardi Gras season in New Orleans. Poppy Tooker, a native New Orleanian and host of the public radio program Louisiana Eats!, explains the traditions to Here & Now’s Robin Young. She also shares this recipe for Milk Punch:
Milk Punch
Serves 6.
Ingredients:
1 cup (8 oz.) brandy or bourbon
1/2 cup cream
2 cups whole milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
3 Tablespoons powdered sugar
Fresh grated nutmeg
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients together in a blender or combine in a cocktail shaker and shake until frothy. Pour back into the milk container to take out to the parade! Shake before pouring, sprinkle with nutmeg on top and serve.
Guest
- Poppy Tooker, host of Louisiana Eats! She tweets @poppyt.
