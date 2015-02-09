Getting Ready For Mardi Gras

King Cakes, fancy balls and brandymilk punch are some of the staples of Mardi Gras season in New Orleans. Poppy Tooker, a native New Orleanian and host of the public radio program Louisiana Eats!, explains the traditions to Here & Now’s Robin Young. She also shares this recipe for Milk Punch:

Milk Punch

Serves 6.

Ingredients:

1 cup (8 oz.) brandy or bourbon

1/2 cup cream

2 cups whole milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

3 Tablespoons powdered sugar

Fresh grated nutmeg

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together in a blender or combine in a cocktail shaker and shake until frothy. Pour back into the milk container to take out to the parade! Shake before pouring, sprinkle with nutmeg on top and serve.

/ / Milk punch is another Mardi Gras tradition. The version pictured is made with brandy and dark rum. (Reese Lloyd/Flickr)

/ / Poppy Tooker is pictured at this year's Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans. (Courtesy of Poppy Tooker)