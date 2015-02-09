Gay Marriage Begins In Alabama

Alabama today became the 37th state where gay marriage is legal. A Jefferson County judge issued the first licenses this morning, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not stand in the way.

Both the state’s attorney general and chief justice had tried to block the weddings. Late last night, Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore issued an order telling probate judges they didn’t have to follow last month’s federal court ruling that overturned the state’s ban on gay marriage.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Debbie Elliott.

Guest

Debbie Elliott, national correspondent for NPR. She tweets @NPRDebElliott.

