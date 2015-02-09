© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Gay Marriage Begins In Alabama

Published February 9, 2015 at 9:06 AM PST
James Dansby protests in front of the Jefferson County courthouse as same-sex couples wait for the doors to open so they can be legally married Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. (Hal Yeager/AP)
Alabama today became the 37th state where gay marriage is legal. A Jefferson County judge issued the first licenses this morning, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not stand in the way.

Both the state’s attorney general and chief justice had tried to block the weddings. Late last night, Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore issued an order telling probate judges they didn’t have to follow last month’s federal court ruling that overturned the state’s ban on gay marriage.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Debbie Elliott.

