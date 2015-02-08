Colombian Rebels Invite Miss Universe To Join Peace Talks

Future beauty pageant contestants might want to be careful with all that loose talk about "world peace," unless they're willing to put up: after Miss Universe Paulina Vega expressed a desire to help end her native Colombia's 50-year civil war, she received an invitation from FARC rebels to join truce talks.

Vega, 22, a business student and model from Colombia's coastal city of Barranquilla, was crowned last month. Since then, she's said in interviews that she would be willing to travel to the negotiations in Havana, according to Reuters.

On Friday, the peace delegation of the Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia posted this online:

"We have read with interest about your desire to contribute with your good offices to peace and reconciliation of the Colombian people," FARC's delegation to the talks wrote.

"We welcome your willingness to travel to Havana and we invite you," the statement said. "Be assured that we are willing to address your concerns and consider your views a valuable contribution to peace; we are waiting for your confirmation and your contribution."

The invitation didn't say how Vega might be expected to advance the peace efforts. She did not immediately responded to the offer.

Reuters adds: "Representatives at the talks have so far reached agreement on three of five agenda points, including land reform, an end to the illegal drugs trade and political participation for ex-guerrillas."

