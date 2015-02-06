Rosa Parks Collection Comes To Library Of Congress

Thousands of letters, writings and notes by civil rights icon Rosa Parks were opened to researchers this week at the Library of Congress. Audie Cornish speaks with Senior Archives Specialist Margaret Mcaleer, who curated the material, about some of the lesser-known aspects of Park's life, including her correspondence with her husband Raymond, their deep dive into poverty and a secret family recipe.

