So-Called 20th Hijacker Claims Saudi Ties To 9/11

Convicted Al Qaeda operative Zacarias Moussaoui has testified that he had high-level contact with officials from the Saudi Arabian government in the run up to the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.

Moussaoui provided a deposition in a trial in New York that seems to boost what some 9/11 victims’ families are claiming in a suit.

Peter Bergen, CNN national security analyst and fellow at New America, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson more about who Moussaoui is and why it is important.

Guest

Peter Bergen, CNN national security analyst. He tweets @peterbergencnn.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.