So-Called 20th Hijacker Claims Saudi Ties To 9/11

Published February 5, 2015 at 9:06 AM PST

Convicted Al Qaeda operative Zacarias Moussaoui has testified that he had high-level contact with officials from the Saudi Arabian government in the run up to the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.

Moussaoui provided a deposition in a trial in New York that seems to boost what some 9/11 victims’ families are claiming in a suit.

Peter Bergen, CNN national security analyst and fellow at New America, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson more about who Moussaoui is and why it is important.

Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, sits for an undated police mug shot at the Sherburne County Sheriffs Office. (Courtesy of the Sherburne County Sheriffs Office)
