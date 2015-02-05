© 2021 91.9 KVCR

James And Cavaliers Surge As NBA Hits Midseason

Published February 5, 2015 at 9:35 AM PST
Lebron James celebrates after his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121 at Staples Center on January 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Lebron James celebrates after his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121 at Staples Center on January 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

After all the attention surrounding Lebron James’ return, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to begin the season.

Now, though, they are riding an 11-game winning streak. That’s one of the big stories in pro basketball as the NBA All-Star break approaches, but there’s also the fantastic play of the Atlanta Hawks and the poor play of the New York Knicks, despite the return of legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson to the franchise as team president.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca tells host Robin Young what this means for the rest of the season.

