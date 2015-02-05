Egyptian Government Using Lethal Force To Curb Protests

After more than 400 days in custody, Egyptian officials have released one of three Al Jazeera journalists being held for reporting false news and aiding the Muslim Brotherhood.

Peter Greste, of Australia, was deported back to his home country of Australia after being arrested in 2013. But what happens to his two colleagues who were also detained?

Here and Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Leila Fadel, NPR’s international correspondent based in Cairo, about the journalists and the state of Egypt four years after the Arab Spring.

Guest

Leila Fadel, an NPR international correspondent based in Cairo. She tweets @LeilaFadel.

