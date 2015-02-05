© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Egyptian Government Using Lethal Force To Curb Protests

Published February 5, 2015 at 9:12 AM PST

After more than 400 days in custody, Egyptian officials have released one of three Al Jazeera journalists being held for reporting false news and aiding the Muslim Brotherhood.

Peter Greste, of Australia, was deported back to his home country of Australia after being arrested in 2013. But what happens to his two colleagues who were also detained?

Here and Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Leila Fadel, NPR’s international correspondent based in Cairo, about the journalists and the state of Egypt four years after the Arab Spring.

Guest

  • Leila Fadel, an NPR international correspondent based in Cairo. She tweets  @LeilaFadel.

Shaimaa el-Sabbagh, a 31-year-old mother and poet, was shot by masked riot police officers on Jan. 24 while heading to Tahrir Square in Cairo to lay flowers. (AFP/Getty Images)
