Watch Out Apple, China's Xiaomi Is The Next Big Mobile Giant

While smartphone makers Apple and Samsung may be household names in the U.S., there is another player out of China primed for global recognition.

In just five years, the Beijing-based Xiaomi has grown from start-up to the largest smartphone maker in China.

They boast high-quality smartphones for half the price of an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy and they’ve recently announced plans to expand beyond the border.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with mobile editor Ina Fried of the tech news site Re/code for a look at what the company is all about.

Guest

Ina Fried, senior editor at Re/code. She tweets @inafried.

