Controversial Truck Driver Rules Put Spotlight On Safety
Devastating trucking accidents put trucking safety issues front and center recently. The number of hours truckers are allowed to drive in a day and per week is especially controversial.
Tensions are high in the trucking community concerning the “hours of service” rule, which was re-instated in December, overturning 2013 regulations that required truck drivers to have two breaks between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. within a week’s period.
Lyndon Finney, editor of The Trucker.com, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that studies show few truck drivers drive more than nine hours each day but most truck drivers prefer to choose for themselves when they’ll take breaks.
Guest
- Lyndon Finney, editor at The Trucker.com.
