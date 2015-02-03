Controversial Truck Driver Rules Put Spotlight On Safety

Devastating trucking accidents put trucking safety issues front and center recently. The number of hours truckers are allowed to drive in a day and per week is especially controversial.

Tensions are high in the trucking community concerning the “hours of service” rule, which was re-instated in December, overturning 2013 regulations that required truck drivers to have two breaks between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. within a week’s period.

Lyndon Finney, editor of The Trucker.com, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that studies show few truck drivers drive more than nine hours each day but most truck drivers prefer to choose for themselves when they’ll take breaks.

Lyndon Finney, editor at The Trucker.com.

