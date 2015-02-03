© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Controversial Truck Driver Rules Put Spotlight On Safety

Published February 3, 2015 at 10:20 AM PST
New truck driving rules have truckers saying they don't mind the long hours, but they want to choose their hours off. (Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images)
Devastating trucking accidents put trucking safety issues front and center recently. The number of hours truckers are allowed to drive in a day and per week is especially controversial.

Tensions are high in the trucking community concerning the “hours of service” rule, which was re-instated in December, overturning 2013 regulations that required truck drivers to have two breaks between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. within a week’s period.

Lyndon Finney, editor of The Trucker.com, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that studies show few truck drivers drive more than nine hours each day but most truck drivers prefer to choose for themselves when they’ll take breaks.

