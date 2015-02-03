A Bioethicist's View Of The Measles Vaccine Debate

Bioethicist Jason Schwartz studies vaccine policy at the Princeton University Center for Human Values.

He tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that “we should be very concerned” about the current measles outbreak because there are “large clusters” of people who are not vaccinated, either for medical or religious reasons.

Schwartz believes that most states should tighten rules so that more people are vaccinated.

Guest

Jason Schwartz, bioethics research associate at the Princeton University Center for Human Values. He tweets @jasonlschwartz.

