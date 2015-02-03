© 2021 91.9 KVCR

A Bioethicist's View Of The Measles Vaccine Debate

Published February 3, 2015 at 9:06 AM PST
A recent outbreak of measles has some doctors encouraging vaccination as the best way to prevent measles and its spread. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Bioethicist Jason Schwartz studies vaccine policy at the Princeton University Center for Human Values.

He tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that “we should be very concerned” about the current measles outbreak because there are “large clusters” of people who are not vaccinated, either for medical or religious reasons.

Schwartz believes that most states should tighten rules so that more people are vaccinated.

