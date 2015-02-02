With More Violence In Ukraine, U.S. Considers Supplying Lethal Aid

Ukrainian officials have been evacuating people from the eastern town of Debaltseve, as pro-Russian separatist forces have closed in on the city, which is now almost completely surrounded.

This comes as both sides have announced causalities in the double digits and an end to ceasefire talks with no deal. U.S. officials are now recommending expanding aid to the Ukrainian government to include defensive weapons and equipment.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with David Stern of the BBC for a closer look.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

David Stern, correspondent for the BBC in Ukraine. He tweets @loydstern.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.