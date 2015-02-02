© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

With More Violence In Ukraine, U.S. Considers Supplying Lethal Aid

Published February 2, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST
A displaced woman and a young boy sit in a bus before fleeing the Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on February 1, 2015. Civilians fleeing the besieged east Ukrainian town of Debaltseve came under withering artillery fire from pro-Russian separatists on February 1, with security forces vowing to fight to the end to defend the key transport hub. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)
A displaced woman and a young boy sit in a bus before fleeing the Ukrainian city of Debaltseve, in the Donetsk region, on February 1, 2015. Civilians fleeing the besieged east Ukrainian town of Debaltseve came under withering artillery fire from pro-Russian separatists on February 1, with security forces vowing to fight to the end to defend the key transport hub. (Manu Brabo/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian officials have been evacuating people from the eastern town of Debaltseve, as pro-Russian separatist forces have closed in on the city, which is now almost completely surrounded.

This comes as both sides have announced causalities in the double digits and an end to ceasefire talks with no deal. U.S. officials are now recommending expanding aid to the Ukrainian government to include defensive weapons and equipment.

Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with David Stern of the BBC for a closer look.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

  • David Stern, correspondent for the BBC in Ukraine. He tweets @loydstern.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.