To Promote A New Album, Bob Dylan Gave His Only Interview To ... The AARP?

Published February 2, 2015 at 11:03 PM PST
"This music is almost sacred to him," Bob Love says of Bob Dylan's love for Frank Sinatra and the Great American Songbook.
It turns out Bob Dylan is big Frank Sinatra fan. You just probably won't hear it from him. To promote Shadows In The Night, an album of songs Sinatra made famous, Dylan gave just one print interview — to the AARP.

"Bob [Dylan] intentionally wanted to reach the AARP audience," says Bob Love, editor in chief of AARP The Magazine, "and he thought that this record would be more appreciated by people who have more wisdom and experience in life."

You can hear Love discuss his 9,000-word article at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

