It’s being called one of the best Super Bowls ever. The New England Patriots came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the defending champion Seattle Seahawks 28 to 24 last night in Glendale, Arizona. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Doug Tribou from NPR’s Only A Game about the outcome.

Guest

Doug Tribou, reporter and producer for NPR’s Only a Game. He tweets @DougTribou.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.