California Snowpack Not Showing Any Promise For Ending Drought

Reports that California experienced its second driest January for a second year in a row have many predicting that the drought will continue in 2015.

While cities like San Francisco have seen no measurable rain this year, the snowpacks in the hinterlands of California are also seeing less of the fluffy white stuff.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Frank Gehrke, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, about what he is finding in the snowpack region.

Frank Gehrke, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources.

