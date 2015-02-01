© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Patriots Beat Seahawks 28-24 In Super Bowl XLIX

By Scott Neuman
Published February 1, 2015 at 11:49 AM PST
1 of 13  — Tom Brady of the New England Patriots shouts at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
2 of 13  — New England's Brandon LaFell catches an 11-yard touchdown against Tharold Simon of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter.
3 of 13  — Seattle's Marshawn Lynch runs for a touchdown in the second quarter to tie up the score.
4 of 13  — New England's Rob Gronkowski catches a 22-yard touchdown pass against Seattle's K.J. Wright in the second quarter.
5 of 13  — Singer Katy Perry performs during halftime at Super Bowl XLIX.
6 of 13  — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) reacts after throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.
7 of 13  — Doug Baldwin catches a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
8 of 13  — New England's Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a Seattle pass intended for Ricardo Lockette (83) late in the fourth quarter, clinching the Patriots' 28-24 win.
9 of 13  — Rob Gronkowski celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team beat the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's Super Bowl XLIX.
10 of 13  — New England's Danny Amendola catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter.
11 of 13  — Musician Lenny Kravitz performs onstage with Katy Perry during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show.
12 of 13  — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
13 of 13  — The inside of the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in the hours before the game.
They promised that Super Bowl XLIX would be a close contest, and we got what was promised. The final score was 28-24.

At halftime, it was two touchdowns each. It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that New England caught a decisive momentum that set the stage for the rest of the game.

In the end, it was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's 3-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman late in the fourth — and Seattle's stumble, allowing an interception with seconds remaining — that pushed the game decisively New England's way.

NPR's Tom Goldman reports from the stadium: "Seattle took a 24-14 lead and looked in complete control of this game, but then New England's defense started to stiffen.

The Patriots, Tom says, "forced Seattle to punt on several possessions in a row. Meanwhile, quarterback Tom Brady for the Patriots started to take control.

"Ultimately, in the winning touchdown drive, Brady completed 8 passes," he says.

The Boston Globe's headline summed up the result for the Patriots: "Return To Glory."

The New York Times writes: "The New England Patriots became the sixth N.F.L. franchise to win four Super Bowls. ... It was also the fourth Super Bowl victory for New England Coach Bill Belichick and ... Brady, making them one of the most successful combinations of a coach and a quarterback in pro football history."

Brady was named the Super Bowl XLIX MVP.

The Times: "Brady threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions, in leading the Patriots to a victory that ended the franchise's two-game Super Bowl losing streak. The win was New England's first in a Super Bowl in 10 years, with losses to the Giants after the 2007 and 2011 seasons in the interim."

Our live blog of the game is below:

