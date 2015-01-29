Red Fox Sighting In Yosemite Is First In Nearly 100 Years
A Sierra Nevada red fox has been captured on a motion-sensitive camera placed by wildlife biologists in a remote part of Yosemite National Park in California.
It’s the first time in nearly 100 years that the state-protected mammal has been seen in the park. Fewer than 50 are known to exist in North America.
Yosemite park ranger Kari Cobb actually saw a Sierra Nevada red fox north of Yosemite a few years ago. She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, along with Professor Ben Sacks of the University of California, Davis, who runs the university’s Mammalian Ecology and Conservation Unit.
Guests
- Kari Cobb, ranger at Yosemite National Park.
- Ben Sacks, professor at the University of California, Davis, who runs the Mammalian Ecology and Conservation Unit.
