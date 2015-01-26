© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

India's Modi Makes A Name For Himself — Literally — In Meeting With Obama

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published January 26, 2015 at 9:03 AM PST
An up-close shot of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit reveals its telltale lettering: his name, in stripes of gold down his jacket.
An up-close shot of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit reveals its telltale lettering: his name, in stripes of gold down his jacket.

There are many ways in diplomacy to make a name for yourself. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have taken this message literally.

Modi's meeting with President Obama on Sunday dominated the headlines for what the U.S. president called a "breakthrough understanding" on a civilian nuclear agreement signed in 2008. But the attention Monday, when Obama attended India's Republic Day parade with Modi, was on what the Indian leader wore during Sunday's meeting.

The pinstripes on the suit, in case you can't see it clearly, read "Narendra Damodardas Modi."

The reaction on social media was scathing.

Some even pointed out that the personalized suit was made famous by ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Modi, we should point out here, is often lauded for his fashion choices — something this blogger seldom, if ever, is.

On Sunday, Modi began by greeting Obama at the airport in a cream-colored kurta and orange shawl. At a later meeting, Modi had changed into his now-famous pinstriped suit. That evening, at a banquet in Obama's honor at the presidential palace, Modi donned a gray Indian jacket.

Designers interviewed by India Today, a newsmagazine, praised Modi's choice, which was tailored by Jade Blue in Ahmedabad in the prime minister's home state of Gujarat. One designer said the pinstriped suit could have cost up to $8,100.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur