© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Fuel Is Cheap, So Why Are Airfares High?

Published January 26, 2015 at 9:40 AM PST
A U.S. Airways Airbus A320 airplane takes off from a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, September 23, 2013. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
A U.S. Airways Airbus A320 airplane takes off from a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, September 23, 2013. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

This week could be a nightmare for anyone hoping to travel in or out of the Northeast. But when weather cooperates, it’s a great time for road trips, with oil prices at the lowest levels in years. It seems the same should be true for air travel. Not so.

Airlines are happy to keep prices high, because their customers just keep coming. Seth Kaplan of Airline Weekly joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.