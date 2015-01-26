Fuel Is Cheap, So Why Are Airfares High?

This week could be a nightmare for anyone hoping to travel in or out of the Northeast. But when weather cooperates, it’s a great time for road trips, with oil prices at the lowest levels in years. It seems the same should be true for air travel. Not so.

Airlines are happy to keep prices high, because their customers just keep coming. Seth Kaplan of Airline Weekly joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Seth Kaplan, managing partner of Airline Weekly.

