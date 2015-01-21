© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

What Happens When Your Sibling Makes More Than You?

Published January 21, 2015 at 10:50 AM PST
(adwriter/Flickr)
(adwriter/Flickr)

President Obama in his State of the Union talked a lot about income inequality. But what happens when that income inequality occurs within one’s own family: one sibling is significantly richer or poorer? How does that affect family dynamics?

Sociologist and NYU professor Dalton Conley has written the book on the topic: “The Pecking Order: A Bold New Look at How Family and Society Determine Who We Become.” He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.