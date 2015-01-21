'Deflate-Gate': Why A Team Would Intentionally Deflate Footballs

#DeflateGate. That’s what the Twitter world is calling the controversy over whether the New England Patriots intentionally deflated footballs in their playoff blowout against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

It’s going take the National Football League two or three days to figure out if that’s what happened. In the meantime, Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson ask Doug Tribou from NPR’s Only A Game to explain why the Super Bowl-bound Pats — or any team, for that matter — would tamper with the ball.

Guest

Doug Tribou, reporter and producer for NPR’s Only a Game. He tweets @DougTribou.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.