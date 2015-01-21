© 2021 91.9 KVCR

'Deflate-Gate': Why A Team Would Intentionally Deflate Footballs

Published January 21, 2015 at 10:25 AM PST
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up before the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on January 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
#DeflateGate. That’s what the Twitter world is calling the controversy over whether the New England Patriots intentionally deflated footballs in their playoff blowout against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

It’s going take the National Football League two or three days to figure out if that’s what happened. In the meantime, Here & Now’s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson ask Doug Tribou from NPR’s Only A Game to explain why the Super Bowl-bound Pats — or any team, for that matter — would tamper with the ball.

