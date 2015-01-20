'The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore': A Critic’s Look

Last night, “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” premiered on Comedy Central in the 11:30 p.m. time slot made famous by “The Colbert Report” with Stephen Colbert.

Larry Wilmore’s new show premiered on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and dove right into conversations on race, including Oscar snubs for African-Americans actors, and the state of the black protest with a panel including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and hip hop artist Talib Kweli.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how the Emmy Award-winning comedian is currently late night’s only African-American host, the shoes his show will fill and his initial reactions to the premiere.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

