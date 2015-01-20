Newspaper Editors Preview State Of The Union Speech

Three newspaper editors join Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the ideas President Obama will lay out in his sixth State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern.

In Florida, South Florida Sun-Sentinel editor Rosemary Goudreau-O’Hara says there’s a roiling debate over Obama’s Cuba policy, as well as business community frustration with Affordable Care Act regulations.

In upstate New York, Albany Times Union editor Jay Jochnowitz says high-tech business is booming and he’s interested to hear how much Obama discusses the controversial Common Core education standards.

In south Texas, Corpus Christi Caller-Times columnist Nick Jimenez says immigration is a big topic but he thinks citizenship for the millions of undocumented people in this country might “be one step too far.”

Guests

Nick Jimenez , columnist and editorial page editor emeritus of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in Texas.

, columnist and editorial page editor emeritus of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in Texas. Rosemary Goudreau-O’Hara , editorial page editor of the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida.

, editorial page editor of the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida. Jay Jochnowitz, editorial page editor for the Times Union in Albany, New York. He tweets @albscribe.

