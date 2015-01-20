© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Newspaper Editors Preview State Of The Union Speech

Published January 20, 2015 at 10:06 AM PST
President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on January 28, 2014 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on January 28, 2014 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Three newspaper editors join Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the ideas President Obama will lay out in his sixth State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern.

In Florida, South Florida Sun-Sentinel editor Rosemary Goudreau-O’Hara says there’s a roiling debate over Obama’s Cuba policy, as well as business community frustration with Affordable Care Act regulations.

In upstate New York, Albany Times Union editor Jay Jochnowitz says high-tech business is booming and he’s interested to hear how much Obama discusses the controversial Common Core education standards.

In south Texas, Corpus Christi Caller-Times columnist Nick Jimenez says immigration is a big topic but he thinks citizenship for the millions of undocumented people in this country might “be one step too far.”

