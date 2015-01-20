Newspaper Editors Preview State Of The Union Speech
Three newspaper editors join Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the ideas President Obama will lay out in his sixth State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern.
In Florida, South Florida Sun-Sentinel editor Rosemary Goudreau-O’Hara says there’s a roiling debate over Obama’s Cuba policy, as well as business community frustration with Affordable Care Act regulations.
In upstate New York, Albany Times Union editor Jay Jochnowitz says high-tech business is booming and he’s interested to hear how much Obama discusses the controversial Common Core education standards.
In south Texas, Corpus Christi Caller-Times columnist Nick Jimenez says immigration is a big topic but he thinks citizenship for the millions of undocumented people in this country might “be one step too far.”
Guests
- Nick Jimenez, columnist and editorial page editor emeritus of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in Texas.
- Rosemary Goudreau-O’Hara, editorial page editor of the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida.
- Jay Jochnowitz, editorial page editor for the Times Union in Albany, New York. He tweets @albscribe.
