What’s The State Of The Union, Six Years Into Obama's Presidency?

President Obama will deliver the annual State of the Union address tomorrow evening, six years after he was first inaugurated as president in 2009. Obama has been outlining much of his address in the last couple of weeks, including an announcement this weekend about a proposal to lower taxes on the middle class by raising them on capital gains.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how the economy has changed in the past six years, from the brink of depression in 2009, to regular growth today, and what we might expect to hear from President Obama about that in his State of the Union address tomorrow evening.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

