A Look Ahead To Election 2016: Who To Watch

Eight years ago, on January 16, 2007, then-Senator Barack Obama became the first Democrat of the 2008 election to jump into the presidential fray, when he announced his exploratory committee for the presidency. Hillary Clinton, also a senator at that time, announced her presidential bid on January 20, 2007.

Today there are many prospective candidates on both the Republican and Democratic sides, but no official declarations. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with political analyst John Heilemann about who to watch as the countdown begins.

Guest

John Heilemann, co-managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and co-host of Bloomberg TV’s “With All Due Respect.” He tweets @jheil.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.