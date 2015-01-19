© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

A Look Ahead To Election 2016: Who To Watch

Published January 19, 2015 at 9:12 AM PST
From left, Republican Jeb Bush, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Sen. Rand Paul. (Saul Loeb, Mike Coppola, Jay LaPrete/AFP/Getty Images)
From left, Republican Jeb Bush, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Sen. Rand Paul. (Saul Loeb, Mike Coppola, Jay LaPrete/AFP/Getty Images)

Eight years ago, on January 16, 2007, then-Senator Barack Obama became the first Democrat of the 2008 election to jump into the presidential fray, when he announced his exploratory committee for the presidency. Hillary Clinton, also a senator at that time, announced her presidential bid on January 20, 2007.

Today there are many prospective candidates on both the Republican and Democratic sides, but no official declarations. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with political analyst John Heilemann about who to watch as the countdown begins.

Guest

  • John Heilemann, co-managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and co-host of Bloomberg TV’s “With All Due Respect.” He tweets @jheil.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.