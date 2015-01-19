A Look Ahead To Election 2016: Who To Watch
Eight years ago, on January 16, 2007, then-Senator Barack Obama became the first Democrat of the 2008 election to jump into the presidential fray, when he announced his exploratory committee for the presidency. Hillary Clinton, also a senator at that time, announced her presidential bid on January 20, 2007.
Today there are many prospective candidates on both the Republican and Democratic sides, but no official declarations. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with political analyst John Heilemann about who to watch as the countdown begins.
Guest
- John Heilemann, co-managing editor of Bloomberg Politics and co-host of Bloomberg TV’s “With All Due Respect.” He tweets @jheil.
