For Spotify It's Full Steam Ahead, With Or Without Taylor Swift

Published January 13, 2015 at 10:35 AM PST
Paying users increased for Spotify in 2014, but the company has yet to post a profit. (Jason Davis/GettyImages)

Spotify announced in a blog post on Monday that they now have more than 15 million paying subscribers, and 60 million total active monthly users.

The number of paying users has increased around 50 percent since May of 2014, even after Taylor Swift pulled her entire catalog off the service in November.

However, Spotify has yet to post a profit.

Here & Now’s Robin Young looks at what is ahead for the streaming service with Wall Street Journal senior producer, Jason Bellini.

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

