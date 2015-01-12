Millions March In Unity, Defiance After Attacks In Paris

The French government today ordered more than 10,000 soldiers and police into the streets to protect “sensitive sites” and Jewish schools, after last week’s attacks at a satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket that left 17 people dead.

The three gunmen in those attacks were also killed last week, but French officials say the threat is still present, and that there may still be other accomplices at large.

Across France on Sunday, more than 3 million people took to the streets in a show of unity and defiance in the wake of the attacks. More than a million marched in Paris, including at least 40 world leaders, in the largest demonstration in the country’s history.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Annick Cojean, a reporter at the French newspaper Le Monde, about the march, the mood in France and the French government’s response to the attacks.

Guest

Annick Cojean, reporter at Le Monde, and president of Le Prix Albert Londres (the Albert Londres Prize), the biggest journalism prize in France. She tweets @AnnickCojean.

