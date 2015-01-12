© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Hilarious And Unforgiving: Fey and Poehler At The Golden Globes

Published January 12, 2015 at 10:55 AM PST
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted their third and final Golden Globes Awards January 11, 2015.(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted their third and final Golden Globes Awards January 11, 2015.(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last night, the Foreign Press Association awarded the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The evening began with the highly anticipated opening monologue from comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It was the pair’s third and reportedly final time hosting the awards, and no star was safe from Fey and Poehler’s biting humor.

From affectionately labeling the star-studded audience as “despicable, spoiled, minimally talented brats” to reviving national headlines such as North Korea and the Bill Cosby scandal, laughs and gasps rose from the crowd.

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.