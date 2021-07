TVs, gaming systems and cell phones are staples at the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, but now cars are becoming more and more common.

What kind of technology can we expect from the world of automotives? Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Paul Eisenstein of The Detroit Bureau about the latest technology in cars.

Guest

Paul Eisenstein, publisher of the car news website The Detroit Bureau. He tweets @DetroitBureau.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.