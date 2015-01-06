Obama Faces New Congressional Obstacles
The new Republican-dominated Congress takes its place today, presenting President Barack Obama with the challenge of pressing his agenda in his final two years in office.
Presidential scholar George Edwards joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss how past presidents have handled this challenge, and whether there will likely be much progress on major issues in the next two years.
Guest
- George Edwards, presidential scholar and professor of political science at Texas A&M University.
