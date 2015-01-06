Obama Faces New Congressional Obstacles

The new Republican-dominated Congress takes its place today, presenting President Barack Obama with the challenge of pressing his agenda in his final two years in office.

Presidential scholar George Edwards joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss how past presidents have handled this challenge, and whether there will likely be much progress on major issues in the next two years.

Guest

George Edwards, presidential scholar and professor of political science at Texas A&M University.

