Obama Faces New Congressional Obstacles

Published January 6, 2015 at 9:06 AM PST

The new Republican-dominated Congress takes its place today, presenting President Barack Obama with the challenge of pressing his agenda in his final two years in office.

Presidential scholar George Edwards joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss how past presidents have handled this challenge, and whether there will likely be much progress on major issues in the next two years.

Guest

  • George Edwards, presidential scholar and professor of political science at Texas A&M University.

